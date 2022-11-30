ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Illinois AG reaches settlement with online used car dealer

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has reached a settlement with CarMax about safety recalls. CarMax is an online used car dealer. The settlement will require the company to inform customers about unrepaired recalls regarding the vehicle's safety. Raoul was one of 35 attorneys general involved...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is panhandling legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

State representatives discuss fentanyl on communities

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joined advocates Thursday morning to discuss the impact of fentanyl on communities across the state. Participants at Thursday's discussion discussed how the narcotic fentanyl has wreaked havoc on their families and the state along with resources available for those...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home

Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois lawmakers approve changes to SAFE-T Act

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers pushed through changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act during the final week of the veto session. The act will eliminate cash bail in the state when it takes effect on January 1. The trailer bill passed both the House and Senate on Thursday. It...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois officials propose bill to close loophole pawnbrokers exploit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday to bring attention to adding an amendment to the Pawnbroker Regulation Act. Mayor Langfelder and other state lawmakers proposed a bill that would close a loophole that pawnbrokers exploit. The loophole allows pawnbrokers to charge...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois plans to pay off rest of pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pandemic drained the state’s unemployment trust fund. Over two years, the 2-billion-dollar reserve was wiped out – and then the fund went an additional $4 billion dollars in debt. Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will be paying off all of...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE

