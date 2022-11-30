Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
WTHI
Illinois AG reaches settlement with online used car dealer
WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has reached a settlement with CarMax about safety recalls. CarMax is an online used car dealer. The settlement will require the company to inform customers about unrepaired recalls regarding the vehicle's safety. Raoul was one of 35 attorneys general involved...
foxillinois.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
You’ll Never Hear Music Play At An Illinois Aldi Store–Here’s Why
Back in the day, when I was employed as a substandard stock-boy and grocery bagger at Pineway Supermarket in Oregon, Illinois, the store constantly had music playing in the background. That was appreciated by country music fans, and fairly well tolerated by those of us who aren't. As a matter...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
foxillinois.com
State representatives discuss fentanyl on communities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joined advocates Thursday morning to discuss the impact of fentanyl on communities across the state. Participants at Thursday's discussion discussed how the narcotic fentanyl has wreaked havoc on their families and the state along with resources available for those...
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
foxillinois.com
Illinois lawmakers approve changes to SAFE-T Act
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers pushed through changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act during the final week of the veto session. The act will eliminate cash bail in the state when it takes effect on January 1. The trailer bill passed both the House and Senate on Thursday. It...
foxillinois.com
Illinois officials propose bill to close loophole pawnbrokers exploit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday to bring attention to adding an amendment to the Pawnbroker Regulation Act. Mayor Langfelder and other state lawmakers proposed a bill that would close a loophole that pawnbrokers exploit. The loophole allows pawnbrokers to charge...
WCIA
Illinois plans to pay off rest of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pandemic drained the state’s unemployment trust fund. Over two years, the 2-billion-dollar reserve was wiped out – and then the fund went an additional $4 billion dollars in debt. Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will be paying off all of...
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
foxillinois.com
New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
Illinois Snapchat class-action lawsuit approved
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit last week, paving the way for checks to be sent out. The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a […]
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
