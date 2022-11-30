Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza.
Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph.
Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by Paltrow.
Paltrow penned a sweet message to the pizzeria employees, thanking “all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza” and for making the “perfect pizza.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 10