Read full article on original website
Related
Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100
Suns PG Cam Payne Emotional After Loss to Rockets
Phoenix Suns PG Cam Payne took the podium after his team blew a 16-point lead to the Houston Rockets and was not happy about it.
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats Notes After Win vs. Raptors 905
With the Philadelphia 76ers off for the night on Thursday, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, took the court at home to host the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905. Recently, the Sixers added a now-former member of Raptors 905. As the Sixers wanted to add guard depth in...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Comments / 0