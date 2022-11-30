Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Middle schoolers have a say in the student experience
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Journey Middle School students are making decisions on what they think school should be like. Principal Ashby Johnson says that students should have a bigger say in administrative decisions. "It was exciting, I was so glad and honored that I was chosen, it just...
Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs
From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
WHSV
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WHSV
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
wsvaonline.com
SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community
Question: On average, about 25 people have handled this by the time you buy it. What? Answer: A greeting card!. 11/30/22 Question: In A Christmas Story, what radio show is Ralphie listening to? Answer: Little Orphan Annie. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. 11/30/22 Remember the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Friday, December 2.
WHSV
Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28. Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.
WHSV
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
WDBJ7.com
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
WHSV
Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
WHSV
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
visitstaunton.com
12 Days of Christmas in Staunton
We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
