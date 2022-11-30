ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

cbs19news

Middle schoolers have a say in the student experience

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Journey Middle School students are making decisions on what they think school should be like. Principal Ashby Johnson says that students should have a bigger say in administrative decisions. "It was exciting, I was so glad and honored that I was chosen, it just...
High School Football PRO

Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs

From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WAYNESBORO, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
CROZET, VA
wsvaonline.com

SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community

Question: On average, about 25 people have handled this by the time you buy it. What? Answer: A greeting card!. 11/30/22 Question: In A Christmas Story, what radio show is Ralphie listening to? Answer: Little Orphan Annie. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. 11/30/22 Remember the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell...
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28. Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.
PENN LAIRD, VA
WHSV

W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
HARRISONBURG, VA
horseandrider.com

EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility

A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitstaunton.com

12 Days of Christmas in Staunton

We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
