ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays

County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
WESTBURY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree

The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022

The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
STONY BROOK, NY
longislandbusiness.com

LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship

Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, “Slim Down Long Island,” to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year’s resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
MERRICK, NY
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center

Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center | Photography by Tara Smith. There’s much more than meets the eye at the Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center on Main Street. To passersby, it looks like an ordinary repair shop advertising vacuums and sewing machines for sale. Inside, however, you’ll find a sewer’s...
RIVERHEAD, NY
southarkansassun.com

Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away

Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
PATCHOGUE, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
longislandadvance.net

They need a home for the holidays!

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY

​​Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
BABYLON, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elmont (NY) Firefighters Put 104-Foot Ferrara Aerial in Service

The Elmont (NY) Fire Department is one of the busiest and largest fire departments on Long Island, Nassau County. It operates with four engines, two trucks, a heavy rescue, a special operations rescue, and EMS and several utility vehicles. Its response district covers 3.4 square miles with a population of...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy