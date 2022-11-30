Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Naugatuck community to hold vigil tonight in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
longisland.com
Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays
County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
Family and Children's Association helps give shelter to homeless young adults on LI
The Family and Children's Association runs four residencies like the one in Freeport for homeless youth.
'Full circle moment.' 2 nursing students reunite with doctor who treated them at Good Samaritan Hospital NICU
Both Thomas McHugh and Hailey Leitch were admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital when they were born. They now are working alongside one of the doctors who treated them as newborns.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree
The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
26th annual Dickens Festival kicks off this weekend in Port Jefferson
The two-day event draws in thousands of people and kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4.
New White Plains coffee house opens, will fund local nonprofits
It's called The Pamplemousse Project. Pamplemousse means grapefruit in French and is a nickname for the owner's rescue pup.
longislandbusiness.com
LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship
Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, “Slim Down Long Island,” to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year’s resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center
Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center | Photography by Tara Smith. There’s much more than meets the eye at the Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center on Main Street. To passersby, it looks like an ordinary repair shop advertising vacuums and sewing machines for sale. Inside, however, you’ll find a sewer’s...
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
News 12
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.
brickunderground.com
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
longislandadvance.net
They need a home for the holidays!
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Elmont (NY) Firefighters Put 104-Foot Ferrara Aerial in Service
The Elmont (NY) Fire Department is one of the busiest and largest fire departments on Long Island, Nassau County. It operates with four engines, two trucks, a heavy rescue, a special operations rescue, and EMS and several utility vehicles. Its response district covers 3.4 square miles with a population of...
