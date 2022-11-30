Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Related
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59
Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 15 points, as No. 25 Ohio State defeated St. Francis 96-59 Saturday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (6-2) never trailed at any point during the game, and six players scored in double-figures. Alongside Sensabaugh, freshman center Felix Okpara and graduate guard Sean McNeil led Ohio State with 12 rebounds and four assists, respectively.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round
Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak. The Buckeyes (20-9, 15-5 Big Ten) defeated Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, with four players recording double-digit kills. Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg mentioned the importance of having so many hitters on the scoresheet.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee State
The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s volleyball team has lost four consecutive matches and is set to face a streaking Tennessee State team Friday that has won its last seven and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 3-2 for all three rounds. The Buckeyes (19-9, 15-5 Big...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory. Blue Devils freshman center Kyle Filipowski scored 16 points as No. 17 Duke knocked off No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 Wednesday. No. 25 Ohio State (5-2) never led in the second...
Lantern
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State
The No. 1 Ohio State club football team will be looking for its third-straight National Club Football Association Championship, facing off with No. 2 Gordon State Saturday. Ohio State’s offense, led by fifth-year quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein, averages 41.8 points per game and has outscored the offenses of their opponents 376-107 this season. Gerenstein has thrown for 1,261 yards and 24 touchdowns in six games this season.
Lantern
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?
Even after a 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Saturday, the Buckeyes might still have the opportunity to make a national championship run. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) fell to the undefeated Wolverines — the defending Big Ten champions — and many felt the Buckeyes’ playoff dreams were crushed. But, after Tuesday evening’s most recent College Football Playoff Top 25, and with the upcoming conference championship games this weekend, there’s still hope for the Buckeyes.
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch
The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series. The two teams face off just over a month after their...
Lantern
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader
Junior gymnast Kameron Nelson called it. It was during the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships in April when Nelson sat in his hotel room in University Park, Pennsylvania, visualizing his vault routine over and over again, knowing he was going to stick it. “I kept having gymnastics dreams about...
Lantern
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities
The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas. Dr. Daniel Clinchot, vice dean for education in the College of Medicine, said community medicine will be a new medical school degree path to prepare physicians of all medical specialties to practice in less populated areas, starting in 2024.
Lantern
What’s Up: Holiday festivities
There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone. Dec. 2. Conservatory Aglow ($25): Voted by USA Today as one of...
Lantern
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation
After University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation just over two years into her tenure Monday, the Ohio State community was left shocked and without answers for Johnson’s sudden departure. The Lantern reached out to 21 people — including university leaders and Board of Trustees members — by...
Comments / 0