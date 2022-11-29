Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Newly Listed, Three-Story Contemporary Home is a Rare Find in Virginia Highland
Back wall of 4 bed, 4.5 bath home is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, leads to infinity-edge pool
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Voted As The #1 City In The Country For Creatives To Live In
Atlanta has landed itself on the top of yet another desirable list! Our city was just voted as the number one city for creatives to live in. Whether we like the influx in population or not Atlanta has grown tremendously in a fairly short amount of time, with no signs of slowing down.
secretatlanta.co
8 Sweet Spots To Visit In Atlanta For National Cookie Day
It seems like there has been a streak of days where we can satisfy all of our sweet cravings and this weekend is no different. If you needed a reason to enjoy something decadent then this Sunday, December 4 is your hall pass. Yea, that’s right, Sunday is officially National Cookie Day and Atlanta is home to some of the best places to satisfy those cravings. Check out our roundup for your next fix.
6 Atlanta activities to help get you in the holiday spirit
Get into the holiday spirit this month with events happening all over the city. From more traditional experiences to family-friendly activities, it’s easy to fill up your calendar.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Facebook group leads Atlanta families to free gifts, decor, and food for holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Before spending hundreds of dollars on gifts, décor, and food for the holiday season, some families in the Atlanta metro area say you can probably find exactly what you want without spending a dime. The Atlanta-based Facebook group “Gift It Forward” connects people...
Popular Atlanta Pizzeria To Close This Month
It has been apart of the city for over 26 years.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Drive by for FREE Car Washes THIS Weekend at Tommy’s Express in Lawrenceville
December 2 - 4, 2022 at the Lawrenceville location, corner of Sugarloaf Pkwy and Scenic Hwy. National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express is pleased to announce its newest location will be washing cars for FREE starting Friday, December 2nd. Guests stopping by the Lawrenceville location will receive their best wash FREE (a $22 value).
AccessAtlanta
These Atlanta experiences make the perfect holiday gifts
Let’s face it: some of the best gifts are intangible. They may not be able to physically be held or seen, but they can be experienced and remembered forever. Atlanta offers many hands-on experiences and events that serve as great gifts for the loved ones in your life. Instead of wrapping up clothes and socks this holiday season, consider putting a bow on show tickets, nature, and many other interactive experiences that we’ve gathered below.
Oconee Enterprise
Andersons put on Christmas display one last time
All good things must come to an end, including an elaborate and magical spectacle of Christmas lights. But there is a caveat to that proverb when it comes to Junior and Peggy Anderson, who for over 20 years have captivated thousands of families with hand-built Christmas houses and wondrous lights.
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
Christmas in Canton: A rundown of holiday events
CANTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in the City of Canton. Lights are being strung, ornaments carefully placed, and events planned to welcome residents and guests for all the holiday festivities. Here is a rundown of all the holiday festivities in Canton.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia miracle micro preemie comes home for 1st birthday
ATLANTA - When Roxie Phasavath and Alex Phouthavong bring their son Sora back to visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston it's bittersweet. Because Sora was triplet when they first arrived here. "He was the second born, and they all came on Nov. 14th, Nov. 14th last year," Phasavath says.
secretatlanta.co
Kick Off The New Year With This Amazing Music Festival At Underground Atlanta
Kick off the new year with a night full of fun and amazing music. The Arts Atlanta will be returning this year to serve Atlantans with even more music, arts, photography, and more. You are going to want to add this event to your calendar next year!. This immersive arts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
