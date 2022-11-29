Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
John Leguizamo says Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way was ‘odd’ to witness
John Leguizamo has shared his honest thoughts on Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way.The Latin actor appeared opposite the white American star in Brian De Palma’s 1993 film, which follows an ex-con who tries to lead a crime-free life after leaving prison.“You know, it was a thing of the times – before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo said, referencing Pacino’s earlier role in De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface. “Yeah, in that he’s kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent,” he told Insider. “I know he’s trying, and he’s a great actor, so brilliant – he was my...
William and Kate walk green carpet with David Beckham and other celebrities at Earthshot Prize
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined celebrities including David Beckham and Rami Malek on the green carpet at Friday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony.Princess Kate paired a rented gown with sparkly heels and jewels borrowed from her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.Singer Annie Lennox, comedian Catherine O’Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley were also seen on the green carpet at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.This year, five innovative ideas were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate wears rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in BostonPrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in BostonJoe Lycett reveals he didn’t shred £10,000: ‘Total bulls*** from the start’
Jenna Ortega Breaks Down How Thing’s Language Was Invented By Wednesday Team
Thing is loyal and serves only the Addams family to the extent of his abilities of being a hand. But see, Thing is not just a hand in real life. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega breaks down how Thing was created, along with how the team invented a language for Thing to use in the show.
Jason Segel Net Worth: Take a Glimpse of the Actor’s Career as He Begins New Series with Harrison Ford
Jason Segel has made a big name on the small screen. From the unforgettable ‘90s series Freaks and Geeks to the hit TV show, How I Met Your Mother, the 42-year-old has made a mark in the entertainment world. Table of contents. Now, he’s about to work with the...
Jolyne VA Ai Fairouz Shares Emotional Message for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 Release
After Part 2’s release back in September, Netflix finally released the last episodes of Stone Ocean. Alongside the Part 3 release, Jolyne Cujoh VA Ai Fairouz shared an emotional message to mark the end of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Fairouz shared a message on her personal Twitter...
