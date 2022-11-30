Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne To Enter The Transfer Portal
Irish Breakdown has confirmed what was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Pyne stepped into the starting lineup early in the season and the Irish went 8-2 in games he started. Pyne does...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Centre Daily
‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
Centre Daily
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game
Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
Sources: Colorado Preparing for Deion Sanders’s Arrival
The school expects him to land in Boulder Saturday and accept its coaching offer.
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
Comments / 0