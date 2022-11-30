Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO