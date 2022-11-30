Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
FWPD: Spilled French fries led to brother-on-brother shooting
Police responded to Brooklyn Ave. after a man called 911 and said he shot a man who was attacking him.
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
WANE-TV
Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
WANE-TV
Elkhart man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 1 hour ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case,...
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WANE-TV
State troopers in northwest Indiana have been hit by vehicles 8 times in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State trooper was hurt after he was struck by another vehicle while sitting in his squad car on I-80 in northwest Indiana late Wednesday evening. It was the eighth time a trooper assigned to the Lowell, Indiana post has been hit in 2022 according...
fortwaynesnbc.com
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
WANE-TV
3 vehicle crash snarls traffic at Lima and Till
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne. According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.
wfft.com
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
Comments / 3