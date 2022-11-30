ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Two streaks were snapped at the Covelli Center Friday night: No. 3-seed Ohio State’s stretch of four straight losses and Tennessee State’s seven-match winning streak. The Buckeyes (20-9, 15-5 Big Ten) defeated Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, with four players recording double-digit kills. Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg mentioned the importance of having so many hitters on the scoresheet.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon State

The No. 1 Ohio State club football team will be looking for its third-straight National Club Football Association Championship, facing off with No. 2 Gordon State Saturday. Ohio State’s offense, led by fifth-year quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein, averages 41.8 points per game and has outscored the offenses of their opponents 376-107 this season. Gerenstein has thrown for 1,261 yards and 24 touchdowns in six games this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

Even after a 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Saturday, the Buckeyes might still have the opportunity to make a national championship run. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) fell to the undefeated Wolverines — the defending Big Ten champions — and many felt the Buckeyes’ playoff dreams were crushed. But, after Tuesday evening’s most recent College Football Playoff Top 25, and with the upcoming conference championship games this weekend, there’s still hope for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 15 points, as No. 25 Ohio State defeated St. Francis 96-59 Saturday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (6-2) never trailed at any point during the game, and six players scored in double-figures. Alongside Sensabaugh, freshman center Felix Okpara and graduate guard Sean McNeil led Ohio State with 12 rebounds and four assists, respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas. Dr. Daniel Clinchot, vice dean for education in the College of Medicine, said community medicine will be a new medical school degree path to prepare physicians of all medical specialties to practice in less populated areas, starting in 2024.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy