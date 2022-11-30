Read full article on original website
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
WHSV
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
WHSV
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs
From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
WHSV
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WHSV
Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support
The City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities. This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may...
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
visitstaunton.com
12 Days of Christmas in Staunton
We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
WHSV
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
