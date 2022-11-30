ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
WAYNESBORO, VA
horseandrider.com

EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility

A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs

From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
STAUNTON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support

The City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities. This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
WAYNESBORO, VA
visitstaunton.com

12 Days of Christmas in Staunton

We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
WAYNESBORO, VA
q101online.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

