HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO