'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That Final Installment Of Their Tax Bill Is Due Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the final installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wed, Dec. 7,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
Washington Missourian
Bat project moving forward in Union
A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union. Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Washington Missourian
Council hears report on Highway 100 median ideas
Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance. “We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there...
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
Washington Missourian
Union St. Patrick’s Parade planned
You should wear green to a new parade in Union. A St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to the parade route at its Nov. 21 meeting, with approval from the full board of aldermen expected Dec. 12.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
Washington Missourian
Kissinger takes first in national pedal pull competition
A Union girl is making her name in pedal tractor pull competitions. Zella Kissinger, 7, won first place at the National Pedal Pull competition at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. She won the 7-year-old girls competition with a pull of 33 feet in the Sept. 24 event.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
websterjournal.com
Nerinx Hall and Webster University: closer than you might think
Nerinx Hall and Webster University are undoubtedly two institutions that have anchored the Old Orchard district dating back to the early 1900s. Did you know that Nerinx and Webster used to be one school? Many people are unaware of this connection, we would have to go way back to when Webster University was established more than a century ago.
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
Washington Missourian
AZZ Precoat officials share insights into Washington's newest manufacturer
With its planned factory in the new Oldenburg Industrial Park in Washington, AZZ Incorporated, a Fort Worth, Texas-based metal coating company, plans to treat coiled sheets of aluminum for corrosion resistance. With construction starting in January or February next year, a 250,000 square-foot plant will increase AZZ’s industry-leading production, and...
Former Saint Louis University teaching assistant admits to blackmailing student
ST. LOUIS — A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University (SLU) pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge and admitted to blackmailing a student. Khalaf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor blackmail charge. Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf, 34, was a teaching assistant in one of the victim’s classes...
