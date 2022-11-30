ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
edglentoday.com

Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That Final Installment Of Their Tax Bill Is Due Soon

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the final installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wed, Dec. 7,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Bat project moving forward in Union

A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union. Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Council hears report on Highway 100 median ideas

Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance. “We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union St. Patrick’s Parade planned

You should wear green to a new parade in Union. A St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to the parade route at its Nov. 21 meeting, with approval from the full board of aldermen expected Dec. 12.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Kissinger takes first in national pedal pull competition

A Union girl is making her name in pedal tractor pull competitions. Zella Kissinger, 7, won first place at the National Pedal Pull competition at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. She won the 7-year-old girls competition with a pull of 33 feet in the Sept. 24 event.
UNION, MO
websterjournal.com

Nerinx Hall and Webster University: closer than you might think

Nerinx Hall and Webster University are undoubtedly two institutions that have anchored the Old Orchard district dating back to the early 1900s. Did you know that Nerinx and Webster used to be one school? Many people are unaware of this connection, we would have to go way back to when Webster University was established more than a century ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

AZZ Precoat officials share insights into Washington's newest manufacturer

With its planned factory in the new Oldenburg Industrial Park in Washington, AZZ Incorporated, a Fort Worth, Texas-based metal coating company, plans to treat coiled sheets of aluminum for corrosion resistance. With construction starting in January or February next year, a 250,000 square-foot plant will increase AZZ’s industry-leading production, and...
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy