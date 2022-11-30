Evanston photographer Monica Kass Rogers hangs a photo for her show The Alley Project, which opens Thursday at Perspective Gallery. For the past three years Rogers has roamed nearby alleys looking for poetic details. “I see a century of layers, remnants of history that connect to today,” she said. The result: abstract photo prints. “It’s all very unexpected.” Two of her 26 prints are from Evanston alleys – one off Central Street and one near Valli Produce. The show at 1310 Chicago Ave. runs through December. A free opening reception is at 6 p.m. Saturday. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO