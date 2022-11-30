Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Good Friday morning, Evanston. Heading into the first weekend in December after a busy week. New Police Chief Schenita Stewart was welcomed at a reception sponsored by 17 African American organizations Thursday night at the Faith Temple Church. The same night, Eighth Ward residents were raising questions about a lack...
‘Encountering Evanston History’: A new book on Evanston history – the regrettable and the unforgettable
Evanston history springs vividly to life in 75 stories written by 18 local authors, most of them former reporters for the Evanston RoundTable newspaper, and collected in this 348-page book. Handsome enough for the coffee table but so compelling it will not go unread, the book looks at some of the accomplishments for which Evanston can be proud, including:
City’s reparations program touches the nation, world
Evanston is leading the way for the nation’s reparations movement. That’s exactly why for the past two years the national reparations symposium has been held in Evanston. Thursday night, leaders of the movement from more than a dozen cities reported on the progress of reparations in their communities and praised Evanston for paving the way.
At This Time
Evanston photographer Monica Kass Rogers hangs a photo for her show The Alley Project, which opens Thursday at Perspective Gallery. For the past three years Rogers has roamed nearby alleys looking for poetic details. “I see a century of layers, remnants of history that connect to today,” she said. The result: abstract photo prints. “It’s all very unexpected.” Two of her 26 prints are from Evanston alleys – one off Central Street and one near Valli Produce. The show at 1310 Chicago Ave. runs through December. A free opening reception is at 6 p.m. Saturday. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EPL to host Alex Kotlowitz in conversation with Evanston author Steve Fiffer, Dec. 6
Distinguished journalist, author, and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz will speak with bestselling Evanston author Steve Fiffer about Fiffer’s just-released book, “The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice”. They will be joined by three of the remarkable activists in the book whose...
Minding Our Own Businesses: Taking a Central route via Paper Source, Then Again and Blended
Encouraged by the city’s invitation to support small businesses, I headed over to Central Street last week to celebrate small businesses. I got there around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the foot traffic was already busy. There was a line for Backlot Coffee, 2006 Central St. And the newly reopened...
At 98, actor Mike Nussbaum soars at reading of Mamet pilot play
On a cloudy, windy Tuesday afternoon, two men sat down at the Levy Senior Center to do nothing more remarkable than read a play. So why was the hybrid Nov. 29 event, held both in-person and on Zoom, “sold out,” with 270 people attending the Levy Lecture online? The men were Evanston’s two best-known theater friends, BJ Jones and Mike Nussbaum, getting together to read a work by David Mamet.
A final cup of Coffee with the Chief
The city’s new Police Chief Schenita Stewart wrapped up her Coffee with the Chief events in the Fifth Ward on Wednesday morning. A handful of Evanston Police Department officers and residents mingled over cups of joe at Double Clutch Brewery. Residents buzzed about how long they’ve known Stewart.
COVID-19 Dec. 1 update: Evanston and Cook County at ‘medium’ risk level
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 2,666 on Dec. 1, up from 2,104 in the prior week, a 27% increase. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 19.4 on Nov. 30, up from 14.4 in the prior week, a 35% increase. The number of new...
Eighth Ward residents upset with police for not publicizing shooting two weeks ago
Thursday marked the official return of the city’s community policing unit, which had shuttered for several months due to staffing shortages, Evanston Police Department Sgt. Chelsea Brown told residents at the Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. But while the restaffing of the community policing unit was good news, ward...
Letter to the community: Mayor celebrates start of Guaranteed Income Program
Something big is happening today: The first payments in Evanston’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are going out! These are the first of twelve $500 monthly distributions that the 150 randomly selected eligible individuals and families will receive. Guaranteed income pilots are popping up across the country, including in Chicago...
Residents play important role in rat control, city says
Many may associate rats with mid-summer or even deep winter, after spotting one hot-trotting across an alley after lunching on food scraps from an overflowing dumpster. But in fact, the fall season is one of the times when rats are most out and about, Greg Olsen, the city’s Public Health director, told a small group of residents at a Second Ward meeting held Nov. 29 at Evanston Township High School.
Questions remain about Fifth Ward school plans
When the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board officially approved a construction project to build a neighborhood school in the Fifth Ward on the site of Foster Field, district leaders said the school would open its doors in the fall of 2024. But the plans have changed, apparently several times, according...
