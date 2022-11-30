Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
allaccess.com
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
You can’t miss the fire engine red marquee of Jilly’s Café on Green Bay Road, just north of Central Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Good Friday morning, Evanston. Heading into the first weekend in December after a busy week. New Police Chief Schenita Stewart was welcomed at a reception sponsored by 17 African American organizations Thursday night at the Faith Temple Church. The same night, Eighth Ward residents were raising questions about a lack...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Taking a Central route via Paper Source, Then Again and Blended
Encouraged by the city’s invitation to support small businesses, I headed over to Central Street last week to celebrate small businesses. I got there around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the foot traffic was already busy. There was a line for Backlot Coffee, 2006 Central St. And the newly reopened...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Nerd calls DuSable LSD the worst waterfront highway in North America
Earlier this year Las Vegas-based planner and engineer (“plangineer”) and YouTuber Ray Delehanty, aka CityNerd, did a great job of identifying exactly what makes Chicago a wonderful place to live. In the video “Affordable Cities: 10 U.S. Metro Areas With Underrated Livability, Walkability, and Transit,” he looked at “what are the most affordable [cities over 250,000 people] to live in the U.S., but where good prices intersect with things city-lovers care about: public amenities, culture, sports, walkability, bike-ability, and transit service.” He ranked Chicago in first place.
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
evanstonroundtable.com
At 98, actor Mike Nussbaum soars at reading of Mamet pilot play
On a cloudy, windy Tuesday afternoon, two men sat down at the Levy Senior Center to do nothing more remarkable than read a play. So why was the hybrid Nov. 29 event, held both in-person and on Zoom, “sold out,” with 270 people attending the Levy Lecture online? The men were Evanston’s two best-known theater friends, BJ Jones and Mike Nussbaum, getting together to read a work by David Mamet.
evanstonroundtable.com
EPL to host Alex Kotlowitz in conversation with Evanston author Steve Fiffer, Dec. 6
Distinguished journalist, author, and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz will speak with bestselling Evanston author Steve Fiffer about Fiffer’s just-released book, “The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice”. They will be joined by three of the remarkable activists in the book whose...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday.
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday. appeared first on The Record.
Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
947wls.com
This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs
I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
evanstonroundtable.com
City’s reparations program touches the nation, world
Evanston is leading the way for the nation’s reparations movement. That’s exactly why for the past two years the national reparations symposium has been held in Evanston. Thursday night, leaders of the movement from more than a dozen cities reported on the progress of reparations in their communities and praised Evanston for paving the way.
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
evanstonroundtable.com
Festive foods from some of your favorite local chefs
‘Tis the season for home cooking and family gatherings, and these Evanston chefs have graciously agreed to share their favorite recipes for delicious sides, so you can try them at home (but then, also, perhaps, be tempted to return to the restaurant for more.) Bon appétit or perhaps, enjoy!
