San Diego County, CA

1 in 4 San Diegans experience food insecurity. Here's how you can help.

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
(U-T)

In San Diego County, 1 in 4 residents are nutrition insecure.

The issue has improved slightly since 2021, but there's still a lot of work to be done.

Anahid Brakke is the President & CEO of the San Diego Hunger Coalition, which seeks to end hunger through research, education and advocacy.

She shares tips for helping end hunger locally, during the holidays and beyond.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

