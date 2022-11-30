ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Finalists for Driskell Coach Of The Year award announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Simeone Awards throughout its existence have awarded the best high school football athletes in the Kansas City area. But the coaches also get some recognition too during these awards. The finalists for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, named after the former...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.

Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy