New Mexico State finds 12th game; will play Valparaiso

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has got a game on their hands.

On Tuesday, NM State announced they will host Valparaiso on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4 Pioneer League) got their wavier from the NCAA to play a 12th game as an FCS team. FCS programs are only allowed to play 11 games in a season.

This game will replace New Mexico State’s original meeting with San Jose State, that was supposed to take place in October, after the game was postponed then canceled due to the tragic death of Spartans’ running back Camdan McWright.

New Mexico State will look to grab its sixth win of the season against Valparaiso. The key thing about Saturday’s game though is that it will do nothing when it comes to the Aggies’ chase for bowl game eligibility. On Monday, the Aggies filed an appeal for a waiver with the NCAA to become bowl eligible, despite being 5-6 on the year.

New Mexico State got their wish of playing their 12th game of the season granted as they were hoping to give the team’s seniors one final game in front of the Aggie faithful at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

“The senior day is important to those kids. Losing that for those kids and not knowing what’s going to happen. This could be their last game. That’s the whole thing.” New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill said in a press conference on Monday. “You know, they’ve played so hard for this old man. I would just hate to see them lose out on that opportunity.”

Well, the team will get that final home game and it also gives fans another opportunity to see the team that has far-exceeded expectations in year one under Jerry Kill.

New Mexico State and Valparaiso will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.

TICKET INFORMATION (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)



Season Ticket Holders

Season ticket holders should use their tickets provided for originally scheduled game against San Jose State on Oct. 22.

Season ticket holders that do not have their San Jose State tickets should contact the Pan American Center ticket office at 575-646-1420

Parking Pass Holders

Fans that have parking passes should use their parking passes provided for the originally scheduled game against San Jose State on Oct. 22.

Fans that no longer have their parking passes from the San Jose State game should contact Chet Savage at 575-646-2569.

Single Game Tickets

Fans who initially purchased single game tickets for the San Jose State game on Oct. 22 may use those tickets for entry into Saturday’s game against Valparaiso.

Fans who would like to purchase single game tickets to Saturday’s game should call the Pan American Center ticket office at 575-646-1420

