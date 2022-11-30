ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liy56_0jRpue8k00

UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction.

“We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve as a reminder of what people suffer every day when they do not have appropriate shelter,” said George Murdock, Umatilla County Commissioner.

County and city leaders in Western Umatilla County joined together to create Project PATH. It stands for ‘practical assistance through transitional housing.’ They’re looking to strengthen the communities’ homelessness response..

“These are the people within our community that kind of hide in the shadows and it’s time to bring them out into the sunlight and then provide them with some humane solutions to hopefully transition them back into productive members of our societies,” said Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann.

Leaders are contracting with Stepping Stones Alliance to make this project happen.

“We didn’t want it to be a handout. We wanted it to be more of a hand up and when we discussed the name we came up with Stepping Stones because we firmly believe that we want to provide those stepping stones to help people progress,” said Stepping Stone Alliance Chair Cathy Lloyd.

Not just transitional homeless housing, but a path to something better.

“Sometimes all someone needs is a structured ‘path’ to wellbeing,” said Echo Mayor Chad Ray.

It’s a project they said won’t just benefit the homeless of Western Umatilla County, but the entire community.

There will be vocational training or further education options. They said it’s an opportunity for homeless people to set goals towards permanent housing of their own.

This started in part by an Oregon House Bill that gave eight pilot programs funding for locally-led, regional homeless housing coordination. Each program, Umatilla included, received $1 million.

“As well as Stepping Stone Alliance brought in more than $1.1 million of their own resources, most of it from legislative funding as well,” said Umatilla Mayor Dave Stockdale. “Together we have more than $2 million in resources towards this effort over the next couple of years.”

Stockdale said there are nearly one thousand individuals experiencing homelessness over Umatilla County. People who are looking for a place to lay their heads for the night, with this new program, might get a chance for a lot more than that.

It was just about freezing on Tuesday afternoon in Umatilla County during the groundbreaking.

“Stop and think for a second what it would be like for you to be sleeping out in this brush. In this weather or even colder,” said Lloyd.

Project PATH is to be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston, Oregon.

READ: Yakima nonprofit plans to build homeless shelter for minors

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Chris Voorhees
3d ago

so who's paying for this? our tax dollars? what is going to clean and take care of this place?I've seen places like this get closed down in Spokane because the people staying there won't go to the bathroom in a toilet. they go in hallways on the floor. and who wants to babysit such a place when it will be infested with drugs and alcohol. these people have the same opportunity to get a job or do work as anyone but they don't. ship them back to the 503

Reply
2
Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter

Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
HERMISTON, OR
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
LA GRANDE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after crash on Wallula Road

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two Eastern Oregon men indicted for unlawfully taking big game animals

PENDLETON, Oregon — Two Eastern Oregon men have been indicted for the unlawful taking of big game animals.   The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers began investigating 28-year-old Walker Erickson of Pendleton and 23-year-old Hunter Wagner of Pilot Rock in 2020.   Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information about people unlawfully taking big game. They gathered...
PENDLETON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Richland searching for new council member to replace mayor

Richland is looking for a new council member after the mayor won a spot on the Benton County Commission. Mayor Michael Alvarez will leave his seat on the city council on Jan. 3 to take on his new role as one of three commissioners. Alvarez defeated former state Rep. Bill Jenkin to replace outgoing Commissioner Shon Small.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Gallery: Hermiston Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Downtown Hermiston was packed Thursday night for the annual Tree Lighting Celebration. This year’s event included a parade prior to the tree lighting. The Hermiston High School music department entertained the large crowd with holiday songs, and downtown businesses stayed open for folks to get started on their Christmas shopping. When the parade ended, Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann announced the arrival of Santa Claus who greeted the crowd before flipping the switch to light up the Christmas tree.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy