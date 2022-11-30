Read full article on original website
I was kidnapped by my babysitter 51 years ago — and finally reunited with my family
One of the oldest missing person cases in the country has finally been solved after a half-century. Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped in Fort Worth, Tex., on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was just 21 months old. Now, decades later, she has finally reunited with her family after an anonymous tip and DNA testing solved the incredible 50-year mystery. “It’s overwhelming, but at the same time, it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world,” Melissa told CBS News of the reunion on Thanksgiving. “I’m just elated, I can’t describe my feelings. I’m so happy to see my daughter that I didn’t...
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter. She Just Reunited with Her Family
Melissa Highsmith, 53, was stolen from her Fort Worth, Tex., home on Aug. 23, 1971 by a person posing as a babysitter, her family says A woman who was abducted from her home as a 21-month-old child has been reunited with her family more than 50 years after her kidnapping. Melissa Highsmith, 53, was stolen from her Fort Worth, Tex., home on Aug. 23, 1971, by a person posing as a babysitter, her family says. After decades apart, the Highsmith siblings tell PEOPLE a DNA match confirmed the news...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
A woman from Texas has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking her unborn daughter from her womb. Taylor Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the death of Reagan Simmons-Handcock, 21, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Simmons-Hancock’s mother called Parker an “evil...
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: 'Sick of this boy'
Two Texas parents allegedly killed their 7-year-old adopted son after sending text messages to each other threatening to kill him and saying they were 'sick' of him.
Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism
The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff
A 45-year-old Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly executing his daughter’s 23-year-old boyfriend in a storage locker and then burying the man’s body in a makeshift grave. Michael Lee Laflex was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bryce Brogle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Body found of father who disappeared after travelling to Texas for son’s liver transplant
The body of a young Oklahoma father was found weeks after he travelled with his family to Texas for his son’s liver transplant. The remains of 28-year-old Ridge Cole were discovered in the Brays Bayou River, the recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13 on Tuesday. Cole was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center after he went for a walk. He had travelled to Houston with his wife and 13-month-old son, who was receiving a liver transplant. His wife unsuccessfully attempted to locate him as the evening progressed and...
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family
A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and accused of kidnapping and murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder
A Texas woman who killed her friend and then kidnapped her unborn child was sentenced to death Wednesday after juror deliberations lasted less than two hours, TXK Today reported. Six men and six women came to the final conclusion on the fate of 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, who was found guilty of capital murder last month over the grisly killing of 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her infant daughter in New Boston on Oct. 9, 2020. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock with a hammer and stabbed her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from the womb....
Texas Dad Arrested Years After 2-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead and Bleeding in Family’s Kitchen
A father in Texas was arrested last week after authorities found his 2-year-old daughter was found dead and bleeding from the nose and mouth inside their family home nearly two years ago. Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of abandoning...
Kayaker's Body Found in Gulf of California; Her Husband, Who Rescued Their Daughter, Is Still Missing at Sea
A woman has died and her husband remains missing after a sea kayaking trip went terribly wrong in the Gulf of California on Thanksgiving Day. Yeon-Su Kim and her husband Corey Allen were visiting Mexico with their teenage daughter when they ran into trouble while sea kayaking Thursday afternoon, family friend Lisa Aumack told The Washington Post.
18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
