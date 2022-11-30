ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

abcnews4.com

DD2 art teacher named South Carolina Art Educator of the Year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester District 2 Visual Arts teacher has been named South Carolina Art Educator of the Year. Mr. Kevin Morrissey, Visual Art Teacher at Fort Dorchester High School, received the honor from the South Carolina Art Education Association. The honor recognizes art educators with...
ghsindianpost.org

What Are Teenagers Like in The South?

What are the thought processes of teenagers in South Carolina on a day-to-day basis? Let us answer that question with my own perspective on how teenagers live in the Palmetto state. Teenagers with strict parents tend to make rebellious kids. Strict parents that create numerous rules for their children simultaneously...
abcnews4.com

$40M investment brings 450 jobs to Dorchester County in 2024: KION North America

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — KION North America announced its $40 million investment would expand operations in Dorchester County, creating approximately 450 jobs. “We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process," Johnathan Dawley, KION North America President, and CEO said.
abcnews4.com

St. James Episcopal Church in Charleston to reopen on Dec.4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Dec.4 Rev. Taylor Smith will reopen St. James, Charleston with a service of Holy Eucharist starting at 10 a.m. The church which dates back more than two hundred years, returned to the Diocese of South Carolina and The Episcopal Church on December First. In...
abcnews4.com

The 'Pink House': A beam of light in a West Ashley Community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 'Pink House' stands out in the middle of a West Ashley neighborhood in color and for what it has done for the community for almost 25 years. It's what they have done that makes them worthy of being honored with a Jefferson Award. The...
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Castle Home Includes Gargoyles, Sword In Stone, Tower

Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.
WCBD Count on 2

Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
WBTW News13

‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us.  There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten.  […]
