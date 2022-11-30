Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
abcnews4.com
DD2 art teacher named South Carolina Art Educator of the Year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester District 2 Visual Arts teacher has been named South Carolina Art Educator of the Year. Mr. Kevin Morrissey, Visual Art Teacher at Fort Dorchester High School, received the honor from the South Carolina Art Education Association. The honor recognizes art educators with...
abcnews4.com
CCSD cancels teacher hiring event, shares alternative plan for filling vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In the midst of a nation-wide teacher shortage, Charleston County School District (CCSD) canceled its teacher hiring event last week. At the start of December, there are 42 teacher vacancies out of approximately 3,700 teacher positions within the district. However, the vacancy number includes positions...
live5news.com
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
My Fox 8
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
ghsindianpost.org
What Are Teenagers Like in The South?
What are the thought processes of teenagers in South Carolina on a day-to-day basis? Let us answer that question with my own perspective on how teenagers live in the Palmetto state. Teenagers with strict parents tend to make rebellious kids. Strict parents that create numerous rules for their children simultaneously...
FOX Carolina
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council considers adding affordable housing to the Charleston Peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 995 Morrison Drive is owned by Charleston County, for almost a year, County leaders have debated on what to do with the land, and now an end could be in sight. “The motion was to kind of begin an exploratory phase of what a full-scale...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
WMBF
New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in ten South Carolinians faces...
wpde.com
New waterfront education facility, Boeing Learning Lab to come to South Carolina Aquarium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Aquarium has released plans to expand the future of their education program after receiving a $2 million donation to support the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center, the Charleston peninsula’s first waterfront multidisciplinary learning center. According to a release from...
abcnews4.com
$40M investment brings 450 jobs to Dorchester County in 2024: KION North America
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — KION North America announced its $40 million investment would expand operations in Dorchester County, creating approximately 450 jobs. “We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process," Johnathan Dawley, KION North America President, and CEO said.
abcnews4.com
'We should have our choice': SC veterans continue fight for medical marijuana law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some veterans in the Palmetto State are fighting for law to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. They say it needs to be a top priority for lawmakers when they return to the state house in January after several proposals were stopped in their tracks earlier this year.
abcnews4.com
St. James Episcopal Church in Charleston to reopen on Dec.4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Dec.4 Rev. Taylor Smith will reopen St. James, Charleston with a service of Holy Eucharist starting at 10 a.m. The church which dates back more than two hundred years, returned to the Diocese of South Carolina and The Episcopal Church on December First. In...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
abcnews4.com
The 'Pink House': A beam of light in a West Ashley Community
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 'Pink House' stands out in the middle of a West Ashley neighborhood in color and for what it has done for the community for almost 25 years. It's what they have done that makes them worthy of being honored with a Jefferson Award. The...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Castle Home Includes Gargoyles, Sword In Stone, Tower
Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.
Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
Comments / 1