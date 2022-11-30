Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.

WALHALLA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO