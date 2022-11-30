Read full article on original website
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
KTVL
Crews prepared for first snowstorms of the season
As the first round of snowstorms hits the region for the first time this season, crews in California and Southern Oregon have been working around the clock to ensure roads will be safe to travel. Since the Siskiyou Summit is near the California/Oregon border, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)...
KTVL
Snow piling up in the Cascades as the snow level creeps toward the valley floor
PORTLAND, Ore. — More snow is on the way and the snow level will fall toward the valley floor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades. KATU Chief Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "in the mountains, we’ve gone from measuring snow in inches to measuring snow in feet.”
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR
OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wind advisory: Expect heavy wind gusts, rain overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, a few light, scattered showers but the heaviest of the rain isn’t expected until late tonight. Temperatures will slightly rise through the overnight as we sit in the 40s and 50s. A wind advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from...
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
dailyfly.com
Washington State Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived
King County – The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last years unprecedented three pass closures, and the...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022
The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
klcc.org
Local rain and snow are encouraging, but precipitation remains off pace
Steady rain in the south Willamette Valley has helped, but it hasn’t eliminated drought conditions. Jon Bonk is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He said as of early Wednesday, precipitation in Eugene for the “rain year” since October first is nearly three inches below normal, adding, “If we go back and look at the calendar year as a whole, since January first, we are sitting at 25.03 inches, and that is still about eight and a third inches below normal. So yeah, we’re still in a pretty good precipitation deficit as it sits, but certainly the wet latter half of what we’ve had here in November is starting to help with that.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
