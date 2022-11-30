ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lisa Bustamante
3d ago

they didn't murder him .he admitted to killing this cop because he blamed him for his brother dying.i don't think race had a card in this case.

Dennis Quealy
3d ago

Keep up the Good Work Missouri. Unfortunately it’s 17 years later than it should have been. Evil should ALWAYS be Eliminated sooner rather than later.

James Amador
3d ago

Should have happened within a week after his conviction. Would have saved the tax payers hundred of thousands of dollars housing him in prison.

