ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois

Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

IDNR suspects bird flu in hundreds of waterfowl deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — At least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois, state wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed. Deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KROC News

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state's public health workforce and infrastructure. Officials say this first-of-its-kind funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and its local health department partners to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy