a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
khqa.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
khqa.com
IDNR suspects bird flu in hundreds of waterfowl deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — At least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois, state wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed. Deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in...
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
khqa.com
New HIV treatment available in Illinois 2023
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday, that a new, long-acting HIV treatment will become available to people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The HIV treatment is called Cabenuva. The injectable medication, which is being added to the...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
khqa.com
Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state's public health workforce and infrastructure. Officials say this first-of-its-kind funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and its local health department partners to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois.
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. There is still no proposal to amend the law. On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the law only needs minor changes, to clarify its language. […]
advantagenews.com
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
