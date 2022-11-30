Read full article on original website
Talking "My Christmas Angel"
A new helicopter will assist the residents of Enterprise. 15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.
Goree family sell over 1,100 pieces of meat in two days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Goree family, who have hosted a Boston Butt and Rib sale for the last 13 years in memory of their daughter Sarah, sold over 1,100 pieces of meat in just two days as part of this year’s sale. The announcement was made as part...
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!
Captain Rachel David from the Dothan Police Department gives some tips on safety around the holidays. Talking "My Christmas Angel" Shay George and Mildretta Penn join News 4 This Morning to talk about "My Christmas Angel," coming to the Dothan Opera House on Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. Updated:...
WATCH: City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 1. The event will take place at the Dothan Civic Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in the Dothan Opera House following the...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m. This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several...
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
Geneva’s Christmas in the Park opens Friday night
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)— Friday night, the City of Two Rivers holds its annual Christmas parade along Commerce Street in the downtown district. The parade will turn onto East Town Avenue and end at Robert Fowler Park. At that time,. Christmas in the Park will officially kick off in Geneva.
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
Enterprise Christmas Tree lighting set for December 5
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The lighting of the Enterprise City Hall Christmas Tree has been set for December 5. The 30-foot tall tree, decorated with over 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights, will be lit as part of the ceremony on Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall front courtyard.
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl. Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
Storms cause severe damage to Slocomb home
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb family worked to clean debris off their land and start to rebuild part of their home after major storm damage November 30. Homeowner Katie Harrington was helping her son get ready for school when she heard the wind pick up outside. “I ran and got my son out of the shower, and I thought okay everything’s fine,” said Harrington, “well then I opened the door and seen that everything might not be fine.”
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
Library attacker to use insanity defense, evaluation ordered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge has ordered the man accused of molesting a woman at Dothan’s downtown public library to undergo psychological examination. Anthony Paul Salmon, 38, faces one count each of Attempted Rape and Sexual Abuse. In his order, Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson said he...
DPD investigating school threat
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City School and Dothan Police Department are jointly investigating a threat regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. Campus resources officers were notified of the threat on December 1 and the district Safety and Security Coordinator began intervention and investigation. There will be a heightened presence of law...
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
