KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jane Long Intermediate have been raising money for Bryan ISD’s Build Project with Habitat for Humanity. Jane Long Intermediate presented a check for all the money that has been raised, totaling $1,743.75. Students also got to have a little bit of fun Friday...
KBTX.com
Bridge Ministry of Burton works to provide for county in need
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With over 35,000 residents in Washington County, one food pantry works hard to help supply those in need. According to the Bridge Ministry of Burton Executive Director, Taylor Whittaker, 23% of Burton’s population lives in poverty. “Just this past month, someone came in and...
KBTX.com
Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off happening this Saturday
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army. Well really, they are competing. Both Bryan Mayor Bobby Guiterrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols will compete in the Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Holiday festivities continue in Bryan College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is here and the cities of Bryan and College Station are ready, with multiple holiday events Thursday night and many throughout the next few weeks. The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is officially lit up for the holidays. Caroline Beckham,...
Navasota Examiner
New Chamber Director Sets Sights on County-Wide Programming
Lucy Ybarra of Anderson is preparing to take on her new role as Executive Director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce next year, it was announced Wednesday by County Judge Joe Fauth during Grimes County Commissioner's Court. Ybarra will succeed Johnny McNally, who retires in December after more than seven years on the job.
KBTX.com
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting several events that promise a jolly good time for adults 55 and older. A holiday open house will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Meyer Senior and Community Center. A holiday party...
KBTX.com
College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station. Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3. “Especially with prices going...
KBTX.com
College Station’s Christmas in the Park filled with holiday spirit
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the Christmas in the Park weekend. Christmas in the Park is happening Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The free event will feature live music and performances by local groups, old-fashioned hayrides, a snow slide and snow pit, cookies, and hot chocolate. Those in attendance can also take a photo with Santa Clause and his reindeer or adopt a Holiday Park Pal.
KBTX.com
It’s a holly jolly First Friday in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first Friday of every month, the streets of Downtown Bryan are filled with music, art, food, and fun. This Friday you can expect all of your usual First Friday fun, but with a merry and bright holiday twist. As always, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market will be selling locally grown produce & handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre and the Art 979 Art Loop will be set up near The Village Café, giving local artists an opportunity to share their talent with patrons.
KBTX.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace working to get beds out before Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace held a competition at First Friday in Downtown Bryan. The goal was to complete 20 beds by the end of the night. Each of these beds are given to a child in the Brazos Valley that does not have one. The event also helps to raise awareness for the nonprofit.
KBTX.com
Find one-of-a-kind gifts at 40th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a weekend shopping experience like no other! The 40th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center. There will be 105 artists and craftsmen from across the Brazos Valley with home and holiday decor, handmade jewelry, ceramics, food and more.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Holiday event at The Gardens in College Station Sunday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a festive event at The Gardens in College Station this weekend. The “Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Stroll” is being hosted Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University. Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa while listening to a live...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Art students create mural for H-E-B
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Bryan ISD art students are getting the chance to show off their artistic skills. The Bryan H-E-B on East Villa Maria Road recently requested a mural for their breakroom. Teresa Starnes and Riena Mishima designed and painted the mural for the grocery store in Bryan....
KBTX.com
Personalize, Decorate the Howdy-Holly Day Tree for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council and Visit College Station have partnered to bring the area a creative space to decorate and hang their customizable ornaments. The group invites you to decorate ornaments for the Christmas tree at the Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate. Economic Development Manager for Visit College...
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville names new police chief
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon. The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020. “The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Pets with Purpose lending a paw to help students BTHO finals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The stress of finals can take its toll on a student’s mental health. The sweet pets at Aggieland Pets with a Purpose are stepping up to help relieve some of that stress. The animals will be visiting different locations on Texas A&M’s campus during the...
KBTX.com
Annual window decorating contest kicks off Friday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the Annual Window Decorating Contest in Downtown Bryan!. Around a dozen businesses have decorated their front windows for the holidays, which include a QR code for voting. These decorated windows can be found around Downtown through the holiday season. A panel of...
KBTX.com
Legends Event Center to host grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community doesn’t have to wait much longer to check out the new Legends Event Center at Midtown Park in Bryan. The grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be sports performances, inflatable bounce houses, arcade...
KBTX.com
Make a kids Christmas dreams come true at Radio Mash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling the giving spirit, Radio Mash wants your help. Radio Mash is a 5 day toy drive for kids in the Brazos Valley. The event starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through Monday at 10 a.m.. It’s located outside the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
