Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup
After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Caleb Tannor during a game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.
Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph booked on strangulation, domestic assault
Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday, the Lincoln (Neb.) police department announced. Police said they took Joseph into custody and charged him with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. While the Lincoln Police Department doesn't usually ...
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
1011now.com
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; driver cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
Aquaintances speak about Aldrick Scott who's suspected of kidnapping Omaha woman
Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for suspect Aldrick Scott.
