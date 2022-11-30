Read full article on original website
Christmas In The Mountains Parade In Downtown Cleveland Saturday
(Cleveland)- White County Chamber of Commerce officials have been keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for North Georgia as they look to Saturday night when the 39th annual Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade is planned. Chamber President Beth Truelove said the lighted parade through downtown...
Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Do you want to build a snowman? Then Gwinnett County Snowfest is the place you’ll want to be this weekend. This winter-themed event promises to deliver “real snow, real fun” for families and kids. Grab your mittens and head to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for some wintry...
The season’s most appreciated gifts last far longer than a single holiday season. Gifts from Zoo Atlanta may be just what you’re looking for to create memories, open a world of educational experiences, support species, and make a personal impact on the preservation of wildlife and wild places for future generations.
ROSWELL — The Roswell Fire Department is using a wreath as a symbol to raise awareness of holiday fires and is urging residents to “keep the wreath green.”. As the holiday season approaches, temperatures drop, and family and friends gather together, the number of structure fires increases. Many are started unintentionally by cooking, candles, space heaters, decorations, and the improper use of electrical cords.
ATLANTA — What’s the perfect Christmas gift for a Chick-fil-A lover? New merchandise. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Atlanta based company just released their Chick-fil-A Originals Collection, inspired by classic menu items. “This collection is a joyful expression of the originality that...
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
City of Sugar Hill Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Ridge Lake Park. Sugar Hill, GA, Nov. 29, 2022 – After breaking ground on Nov. 29, The City of Sugar Hill and Reeves Young, the city’s contractor for phase 1, will begin construction on Sugar Hill’s newest asset, Ridge Lake Park. Mayor Brandon Hembree, City Council, representatives from Reeves Young, and city staff were in attendance at the groundbreaking for this future park, located at 5494 Cumming Highway between the Arbor Clos neighborhood and Sugar Ridge Drive.
MARIETTA, Ga. — A U.S. veteran in Marietta who says he needs your help is making an urgent push to ensure veterans buried at the national cemetery there are honored for the holidays. Currently, less than 30% of the tombstones will have wreaths on them. There are more than...
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
