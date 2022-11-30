Read full article on original website
Related
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Loser
Crypto prices traded slightly lower this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remaining above the $16,800 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, but remained above the key $1,200 level. Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while...
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Coinbase Disables Mobile NFT Transfers Citing Apple's App Store Policies
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN has ceased non-fungible token (NFT) transfers on its iOS wallet app, blaming Apple AAPL due to its strict new restrictions regarding NFTs. Using Apple software to pay its gas fees would subject such revenues to Apple's 30% app tax, according to Coinbase. “Apple has introduced new...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Benzinga
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Hey, Coinbase. Want To Boost Shareholder Value? Lay Off Employees, Analyst Says
Sure, Coinbase Global Inc COIN may benefit from FTX’s collapse. But you know what would really be great for shareholder value? Laying off employees. That's according to Piper Sandler's Richard Repetto who recently compared Coinbase’s headcount to that of Robinhood Markets HOOD. “Coinbase and Robinhood had roughly the...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Benzinga
1,979 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,979.64 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,542,847, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,284.50), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue
Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Benzinga
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0