MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Padres meet with shortstop Trea Turner twice in possible free agent splash

The Padres made the biggest trade splash of last season when with a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto. Now it looks like they could be making another big move this offseason. Dodgers free agent shortstop Trea Turner met with the Padres twice, according to The Athletic, ahead of next week’s winter meetings, which also happen to be taking place in San Diego — though Turner’s meetings with the team reportedly did not take place there. The possibility of Turner, who could come with a $300 million price tag, going to the Padres is notable on multiple fronts. For one, they already have two...
New York Yankees Offer Aaron Judge The Moon…Now We Wait

New York Yankees fans can start to get excited. According to reports, #99 indeed appears to be returning to the Bronx for a very long time. It also appears that Hal Steinbrenner was true to his word that the Pinstripes weren't going to let money get in the way of bringing the home run champion back home.
