scvnews.com
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
2urbangirls.com
Robert Luna to be sworn in as Sheriff today, starts official duties Dec. 5
LOS ANGELES – Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna will be sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. Luna will officially begin his sheriff duties on Monday. His Saturday swearing-in ceremony will...
Robbery Suspect Allegedly Opens Fire on Deputies, Manhunt Underway
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot at deputies Friday evening. At approximately 7:42 p.m., Dec. 2, a Lancaster deputy requested emergency traffic regarding a robbery suspect who was...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
2urbangirls.com
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Mongols biker who killed officer agrees to manslaughter plea
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials...
foxla.com
Avenatti Faces Years More in Prison at OC Sentencing
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom on Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Charges filed in connection with massive seizure of fentanyl pills, powder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged today with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. “My office has a zero-tolerance...
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
2urbangirls.com
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves officer, man wounded
ANAHEIM, Calif. – An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street. Police arrived...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
