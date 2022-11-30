Read full article on original website
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
mymoinfo.com
Prisoner Executed At Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given...
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
KMOV
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Armed man robs KFC in south St. Louis
An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.
I-55 fatal shooting further proves necessity of 988 crisis hotline
Thursday morning’s deadly shooting on Interstate 55 appears to be another sign of the mental health crisis facing St. Louis and the rest of the nation. But there are also signs that efforts to do something about it in St. Louis are working.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
FOX2now.com
Convicted serial rapist's profile shows up on dating app
A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app.
mymoinfo.com
Rising costs at the Jefferson County Jail
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
Taco Bell Employee, Customer Exchange Gunfire in Arnold
The customer was shot several times in the leg. The employee took a bullet to the groin
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen. "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Shootout at Arnold Taco Bell Started as Drive-Thru Argument
New details explain how the argument escalated into a gun battle
