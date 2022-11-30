ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Prisoner Executed At Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given...
BONNE TERRE, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Convicted serial rapist's profile shows up on dating app

A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app. Convicted serial rapist’s profile shows up on dating …. A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Rising costs at the Jefferson County Jail

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen.  "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy