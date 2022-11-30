ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Professors push resources, support for students as classes resume at U of I

By Jordan Smith
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cdaM_0jRpr5HD00

MOSCOW, Idaho — For the first time since the murders of four University of Idaho students, professors spoke on the changes they’ve seen on campus, along with those in the classroom.

Kelly Quinnett was one of them. She is the head of the faculty senate at U of I, and teaches theatre.

“We’re not doing business as usual, we can’t do that. We have to honor the beautiful lives that have been lost,” Quinnett said.

Erin Chapman, a clinical professor in the department of family and consumer sciences, also spoke on the first day back.

“I asked them, ‘What do you want to do today? Do you want to listen to music? Do you want to sit quietly, or do you want me to do a typical lecture?’ They said we want you to lecture because it helps us feel like things are normal,” Chapman said.

Many of their students needed that time away from campus, something professors have been more than happy to accommodate.

“I gave my students the option of being able to complete the remainder of the semester completely online,” Chapman said.

Classes are now streamed for those who wish to learn from home. For many, in-person attendance is now deemed optional.

“I had 7 students in a class of 44 and 2 students in a class of 19,” Chapman said.

Chapman and Quinnett are constantly reminding students of excellent resources on campus, including drop-in counseling appointments that many have taken advantage of.

“That’s the beauty about the U of I, which is what I love so much about this place and why I’ve stayed for 25 years. Because that’s what we’re about,” Quinnett said.

Though they admitted, it will take a great deal of time to heal.

“No one will ever be the same. The families will never be the same so it’s extremely important for us to carry on and radicalize tenderness, radicalize empathy,” Quinnett said.

This is just two of the many professors at the University of Idaho campus doing everything they can to provide as many resources as they can for students as they navigate through this difficult time together.

READ: ‘They better have something’: U of I victim’s father among many asking for answers in murder investigation

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
