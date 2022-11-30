ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man shoots himself in Emporia during police negotiation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man was taken to an Emporia hospital after turning a gun on himself during negotiations with police. At 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Emporia Police Department says officers went to the Whittier Place apartment complex in an attempt to locate Guadalupe Murillo, 23, for a felony warrant. As officers were […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County DA finds Lawrence police shooting ‘legally justified’

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has determined that the Lawrence police shooting of Michael Blanck was “legally justified,” according to a news release Thursday afternoon. Police shot and killed Blanck, 43, the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Valdez released her...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EPD seeking information on missing person

The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person. According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing. She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description...
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy