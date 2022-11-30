The rainy weather was fitting. A dark cloud is hovering above Madison Square Garden these days — at least when the Knicks are in action. The building has become a house of horrors for Tom Thibodeau’s team. Saturday afternoon was the latest example, an abject second-half no-show in which the previously struggling Mavericks treated the Garden like their own personal playground. In getting off to an underwhelming 10-11 start, the Mavericks clearly missed Jalen Brunson. Coach Jason Kidd said as much Saturday morning. One game against the Knicks, however, soothed what was ailing them. After trailing by 15 points in the second quarter, the Mavericks...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO