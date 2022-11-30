Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Biden Signs Bill Averting Strike, to Rail Unions' Dismay
Congress and the Biden administration this week used the provisions of a 96-year-old labor law to force unions representing thousands of railway workers to accept a contract that many of them view as inadequate. Invoking the Railway Labor Act, the House and Senate passed legislation giving legal force to an...
Voice of America
US House Democrats Pick Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as New Leader
Washington — Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives picked a new leader Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who will become the first Black person to lead either major political party in Congress when the new congressional session opens in January. The 52-year-old Jeffries, a House member...
Voice of America
Biden Weighs Reviving Trump-era Immigration Restrictions, Officials Say
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would make it harder to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border under several plans being considered that bear similarities to policies pushed by former President Donald Trump. Two Department of Homeland Security officials and a person familiar with the matter said the...
Voice of America
What is Seditious Conspiracy?
Washington — The conviction on Tuesday of militia leader Stewart Rhodes in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol marks the first time in more than two decades that the Justice Department has successfully used a criminal charge known as "seditious conspiracy." Rhodes, the founder...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Trump lashes out at Kanye West as aides rush to reinstate guardrails at Mar-a-Lago
The backlash over former president Donald Trump’s pre-Thanksgiving meal with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes has led the twice-impeached ex-president’s aides to revive a 2020-era measure used to keep him from embarrassing himself while Mr Trump is reportedly blaming the disgraced musician for the negative press.According to a source who spoke to NBC News, Mr Trump has directed his anger at Mr West, who just two years ago waged a third-party presidential campaign aimed at siphoning votes off from Joe Biden to help the then-president win reelection. “He tried to f*** me. He’s crazy. He...
Voice of America
Runoff Election to Decide Final Balance of Power in US Senate
Democrats control the U.S. Senate by a slim margin. But the final balance of power will be decided in the state of Georgia on December 6, when voters choose between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara
VOA News Center TV reporter Julie Taboh spoke with Sara Minkara, special adviser for international disability rights at the State Department, in advance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. The interview focused on U.S. efforts to advance global human rights for persons with disabilities through the use of diplomacy.
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Highlights New Initiatives for Tribal Nations
U.S. President Joe Biden drew enthusiastic applause from tribal leaders attending day one of a two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, where Biden announced new policies for improving tribal consultation across federal agencies. “Consultation has to be a two-way, nation-to-nation exchange,” he said. “Federal agencies should strive to...
Voice of America
Russian Leaders Could Be Prosecuted for Crime of Aggression
A special court could be set up to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin, his ministers and top generals for the crime of aggression, following the invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Killed Islamic State Leader Had Previous Run-In With US
Washington — The United States was able to quickly confirm the death of the Islamic State's leader in southern Syria this past October because it had his DNA and other biometric data on file from an encounter with him from long before he took the helm of the terror group.
Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Trump Documents Probe: Court Halts Mar-a-Lago Special Master Review
Washington — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2022
WASHINGTON — Here is a summary of some of the top Native American-related headlines in the U.S. this week:. Administration Makes New Commitments At Tribal Nations Summit. President Joe Biden underscored an all-of-government commitment to Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians during a two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington this week.
Voice of America
US Whistleblower Snowden Gets Russian Passport, TASS Reports
MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's...
Comments / 0