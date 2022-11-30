Stockton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO — The wind and rain made for a messy commute across the valley Thursday morning. The rain cleared out by the afternoon but left cold temperatures in the evening. Thursday had a cold and wet morning as rain drenched much-needed parts of the Central Valley. The wind blew leaves off of the trees and into the streets in parts of downtown Sacramento.City street crews worked throughout the day clearing leaves and preventing them from piling up near storm drains."It's best to keep them out of storm drains to allow water to flow freely. When you drive through a corner and...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO