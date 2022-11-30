Stockton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Stockton.
The Tioga High School basketball team will have a game with Ben Holt College Prep Academy on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
Tioga High School
Ben Holt College Prep Academy
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Pitman High School basketball team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Pitman High School
Weston Ranch High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Ceres High School basketball team will have a game with Venture Academy High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Ceres High School
Venture Academy High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
