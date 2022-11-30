ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to light Tree of Remembrance

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation will host the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, 6000 Sycamore Road.

The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short message and a brief song. Participants will then be invited to place paper doves on the tree in remembrance or honor of family members and friends. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings.

There is no cost to place a dove on the tree, although a donation in memory or honor of a loved one can be made to the CRMC Foundation, with all proceeds to be donated to CRMC’s hospice services.

“I encourage people to attend the ceremony or stop by when they have a moment to view the tree and read some of the notes of remembrance,” said David Stratton, CRMC’s hospice chaplain, in a news release. "For many, it can be a deeply moving experience."

For more information about the tree, or to request a paper dove via mail, contact the CRMC Foundation at 307-633-7667 or foundation@crmcwy.org. Hospice volunteers will also be handing out doves in the Davis Hospice Center lobby during the lighting ceremony and then daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24.

Doves can be placed on the tree in person or by mailing them to the CRMC Foundation, 214 E. 23rd St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Wyoming News

