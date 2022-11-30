ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighting up the Cumberland with Christmas Spirit

By Tony Centonze
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Mayor Joe Pitts and his family were joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus for the 24th annual Christmas on the Cumberland kickoff event at McGregor Park.

Hundreds were in attendance as the ceremony got underway with music from members of the Montgomery Central High School Band. Their performance was followed by dancers from Natalie's Dance Network, and Cast & Crowns Performing Arts Center, putting new spins on Christmas classics.

Santa and Mrs. Claus met with kids before and after the official lighting of more than one million lights that will provide Christmas cheer along Riverside Drive throughout the holiday season. Kelly and Bill Kellett of Blue Cord Realty passed out cookies from Chealsey's Cookies

After a prayer delivered by Cynthia Pitts, Santa and Mrs. Claus stood next to Mayor Joe Pitts and the First Lady along with several of their grandchildren and officially threw the switch.

“Tonight is a glorious night,” Mayor Pitts said. “The weather is perfect. The lights are beautiful. This is the official kickoff of the Christmas season in Clarksville. We've been doing this for 24 years. I think Mayor Johnny Piper gave birth to this idea, so thanks to him, and thanks to our city employee family. They do a fabulous job with this every year. Merry Christmas to all of you.”

After the lighting, everyone walked through the display, many taking selfies, and stopping to enjoy food and drinks from a variety of food trucks/trailers that were on site.

The display will be lit nightly throughout the holiday season. And, everyone is encouraged to check the Parks & Rec website for schedules and a list of special activities that will be taking place at McGregor Park.

