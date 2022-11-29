Dolphins-Chargers game ready for prime time, gets flexed into NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football'

The Dolphins are off to an 8-3 start and on a five-game winning streak.

And the TV execs and the rest of the NFL are noticing.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday night that their Dec. 11 game in Los Angeles against the Chargers has been flexed from a 4:05 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff for NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

It will mark the Dolphins' first appearance in the glamour time slot since the 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23. Prior to that, the Dolphins had not been in the marquee slot since 2017 for a game against the Raiders.

The change allows NBC to highlight the matchup of quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Miami and Justin Herbert of the Chargers (6-5).

The move also means that the Dolphins could play in prime time two consecutive weekends.

The original NFL schedule ticketed them to play at Buffalo on Dec. 17 or 18, specifically labeling it a potential matchup for prime time. That has not changed because of Tuesday's announcement. The game could go a long way in deciding the AFC East. An announcement on that game is expected next week.

The league flexed out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vs. the Broncos to switch to Dolphins-Chargers.

