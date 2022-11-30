Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Greenup Strong gusty showers will impact portions of Greenup, Carter, Meigs, southeastern Perry, northern Gallia, western Washington, Jackson, Morgan, Vinton, Athens and northwestern Lawrence Counties through 1100 AM EST At 1015 AM EST, radar was tracking gusty winds and rain showers along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of McConnelsville to 12 miles southeast of Peebles. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Athens, Portsmouth, Ironton, Jackson, Wellston, Grayson, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Mcarthur, Olive Hill, Oak Hill, Beverly, Rio Grande, Albany, Shawnee, Coolville, Rutland, Chesterhill and Lake Hope State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 6 and 14. Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 149 and 175. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Cold Front Bringing Wind Gusts of up to 40 MPH Through Midday... Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph from the northwest will accompany a cold front that moves through the area from late this morning into early afternoon. After the front moves through look for winds to continue from the northwest at between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations.
