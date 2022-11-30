Effective: 2022-12-03 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Greenup Strong gusty showers will impact portions of Greenup, Carter, Meigs, southeastern Perry, northern Gallia, western Washington, Jackson, Morgan, Vinton, Athens and northwestern Lawrence Counties through 1100 AM EST At 1015 AM EST, radar was tracking gusty winds and rain showers along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of McConnelsville to 12 miles southeast of Peebles. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Athens, Portsmouth, Ironton, Jackson, Wellston, Grayson, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Mcarthur, Olive Hill, Oak Hill, Beverly, Rio Grande, Albany, Shawnee, Coolville, Rutland, Chesterhill and Lake Hope State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 6 and 14. Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 149 and 175. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

