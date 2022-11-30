ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bellarmine provides a test in first meeting, but Kentucky basketball passes: 3 takeaways

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TAvD_0jRpqJel00

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maybe this shouldn't have been surprising. After all, Tuesday represented the first time in history Bellarmine's men's basketball program had a swing at Kentucky. The little school that could out of Louisville, the one that stunned the more well-known university in town earlier this month, was itching to knock off the Wildcats, too.

For the better part of 24 minutes of game time Tuesday at Rupp Arena, it appeared the Knights might just do it.

They led for the majority of the first half; Kentucky didn't take its first lead until 5:27 remained before halftime. In the second half, Bellarmine held a four-point advantage (32-28) with 16:08 to go.

But the Wildcats (5-2) upped their play in the final 15 minutes half to walk away with a 60-41 victory.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky in scoring with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Fellow seniors Jacob Toppin (12 points) and CJ Fredrick (11) finished in double-figures as well. Oscar Tshiebwe failed to record a double-double Tuesday, but did pull down 12 rebounds, the game’s high total.

Bellarmine’s Curt Hope nailed five 3-pointers to pace the visitors with 15 points.

With the pesky Knights dispatched, the Wildcats now prepare to head overseas. UK faces Michigan at 1 p.m. Sunday in London.

Early concerns:Kentucky's loss to Gonzaga is proof Wildcats need Jacob Toppin, upperclassmen to step up

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats’ victory:

Bellarmine a battle-tested bunch. And it showed.

The Knights (2-6), though they lost their fifth straight game, didn't show an ounce of fear Tuesday. That's likely because they've played such a ferocious schedule less than a month into the season. They opened with Louisville. They've played at Duke and UCLA.

So Kentucky merely was the latest member of college basketball's upper crust Bellarmine stared down.

For large stretches of Tuesday's game, the Knights were the better team.

They had more steals (7-6). And they hung tough despite the fact the hosts held a decisive edge in rebounds. (Kentucky had 42, double Bellarmine’s 21.)

One of the most impressive aspects of the performance: The Knights played in Los Angeles Sunday night. They didn’t arrive back in Kentucky until late Monday morning. They barely had a chance to recover from the jet lag of their West Coast jaunt.

Yet there they were in the second half, leading one of the nation’s most storied programs.

Perhaps it finally caught up with them in the game’s latter stages.

Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport and his group acquitted themselves far better than anyone could have imagined, especially given their results since the win at Louisville: a 14-point loss at Morehead State, a 10-point setback at Clemson, a 17-point defeat at Duke and 21-point losses to a pair of California schools (Loyola Marymount on Friday and UCLA Sunday.)

The brutal schedule finally lets up now. There are no more power-conference teams remaining on the slate before Bellarmine begins conference play.

Yet given what the Knights already have achieved this season, it won’t shock anyone if the defending Atlantic Sun Conference tournament champions are in the thick of the league title race again.

More on Bellarmine:Scott Davenport, Knights basketball building something 'special.' Just ask Louisville

Points in the paint the difference

Kentucky and Bellarmine nearly played to a draw in numerous categories Tuesday.

That wasn’t the case when it comes to points in the paint, however. There, the Wildcats exerted their will with ease. They outscored the visitors by 20 points, 28-8.

The points close to the basket were a crucial part of the win, as it took quite some time for Kentucky to find its form from beyond the 3-point line. The Wildcats missed their first six 3-point attempts, and 12 of their first 15. But they finished strong, connecting on four of their last seven shots from distance.

Football:Kentucky cuts ties with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

Ball movement once again crisp

For all its struggles offensively Tuesday, the Wildcats continued finding open teammates in the right spots. UK had 16 assists (on 22 field goal makes), led, not surprisingly, by Sahvir Wheeler’s six.

The good news for Kentucky is Wheeler isn’t the only player who’s distributing the ball effectively. Three other Wildcats had two or more assists Tuesday: Cason Wallace (three), Reeves (two) and Toppin (two).

And there’s room for improvement, too. Alongside his game-high assist tally, Wheeler also had more turnovers (four) than any player, for either team, who took the floor Tuesday.

He’ll need to be more careful with the ball Sunday against the Wolverines to make the trans-Atlantic flight home a happy one for the Wildcats.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
LEXINGTON, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wklw.com

Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players

* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
LEXINGTON, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

National restaurants show to feature Louisville brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant will be getting some national exposure. In mid-December, Great Flood Brewing Company will be hosting a visit from the ABR Roadshow from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. The filming will take place on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy