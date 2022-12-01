ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

This Is What 'Being Seen' Looks Like For Queer People Of Color

By Ian Kumamoto
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqIeC_0jRpqHtJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1TqG_0jRpqHtJ00 Justin J. Wee joins HuffPost's launch party for its new Voices section at Ilegal Mezcal in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 10.

The Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 were fueled by images that reshaped how many of us think about representation. At first, these were images of injustice, then, in the months that followed, resistance. Those images paved the way for a visual culture that ushered in a new wave of photographers of color who, through their striking and emotionally complex work, redefined what it means not just to be seen but also felt.

When HuffPost Voices — newly relaunched as a section focused on celebrating the identities we embody — conceptualized an IRL photography pop-up this fall, three photographers came to mind as featured artists: Justin Wee, Kamyiis Mclean and Myles Loftin. They’d not just found success through representing queer people and people of color, but also by reclaiming the stories that are told about their communities by outsiders. In a culture that tends to co-opt and exploit our experiences as queer people of color, seizing those narratives felt like the only logical place to begin redefining what it means to be us.

Loftin’s career took off when he was a student at Parsons, where he worked on a photo project called “HOODED.” Its intent was to offer a counter-narrative to the widespread stereotypes about Black men in hoodies; namely, that a Black person wearing one is criminal by default. To turn that on its head, “HOODED” featured joyfully nuanced images of Black men in colorful hoodies, smiling, hugging each other and frolicking.

Loftin has held on to the ethos that gave birth to “HOODED” throughout his flourishing career, which includes high-fashion print covers. The 24-year-old says that, although the project was criticized by some for the perceived feminization of the men in it, he believed that those people were just uncomfortable because they weren’t used to seeing Black men embracing the radical act of joy. It’s that discomfort that signals a touched nerve and, hopefully, a shifted belief system — one that realizes that Black men are not a monolith nor are they vehicles for outsiders’ ignorant stereotypes.

One of Loftin’s recent and notable portrait series features members of the House of LaBeija, a ballroom house that has welcomed Loftin in as chosen family. Their expressions of transness and queerness, manifested through movement and clothes, have helped Loftin step into his own identity and sustainable peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127UjJ_0jRpqHtJ00 Myles Loftin's 2022 portrait of a member of House of LaBeija in his "True Beauties" photography series.

These portraits all challenging tenets about the ways in which queer and/or people of color should “behave.” Especially in today’s political climates, merely “seeing” a marginalized person is not enough because the ways in which we’ve been seen historically always come with a default set of baggage. Black men and other marginalized people are hypervisible ― disproportionately seen, actually. And often the attention tends to be ambivalent or even destructive. That’s something that Justin J. Wee, an Asian-Australian photographer, addresses in his work, too.

When he’s not shooting, Wee does drag — and the two worlds overlap in harmonious, unexpected ways. He points to the ways in which both mediums allow him to see himself and others in ways that feel complicated, multilayered and ultimately freeing. “I love creating an environment where the people that I’m photographing can see a version of themselves that they don’t normally get to see,” Wee says.

His drag challenges his relationship to himself in a way that his photography does for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Xrr_0jRpqHtJ00
Justin J. Wee's self-portrait, one of the photographs displayed at the Voices event.

In one of the portraits displayed at the Voices event earlier this month, Wee is shirtless, his face halfway beat and aglow across a cosmetic mirror. The image is tender, carrying a weight familiar to any queer child of immigrants who understands that to reach a fuller version of oneself often means having to depart, in some way, from family.

“As Asian folk, we’ve been indoctrinated in a very specific form of masculinity or culture or obligation to our families, and I really want to see myself in a way that I wasn’t allowed to as a kid,” Wee tells me. “I just want to reclaim that for myself.”

Mclean is similarly on a photographic journey that involves both reclaiming his narrative and helping others craft and nurture their own. He was born and raised in Jamaica and moved to New York in 2016 to pursue his dreams of photographing queer people and fashion, two subjects that weren’t particularly favored back home. Mclean’s photographs, which have been featured in Vogue as well several other fashion outlets, are imbued with a quiet defiance that aims to empower Black and brown people. His images often include subjects adorned in garments and accessories that are meant to harness their inner majesty. In one portrait, a woman carries a basket of flowers in a desert while wearing a flowing black dress, embedding elements of glamour to a peacefully bucolic scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF6pI_0jRpqHtJ00 Kamyiis Mclean combines an inner majesty with high-fashion glamour in a pair of photographs showcased at HuffPost's launch party for the Voices section.

The 25-year-old got his first big break during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, when he took a picture of a person holding a sign that said “Power to the People,” which went viral. “The pandemic brought everyone of color to the next level,” he says. “It opened their eyes, and they saw that it was a movement that’s supposed to be about our representation.” For Mclean, glamor and power go hand-in-hand since they both evoke a sense of agency, especially for Black subjects. Regardless of the assignment, owning your own story is paramount for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpsI7_0jRpqHtJ00 Photographer Kamyiis Mclean at the HuffPost launch party.

The three photographers were already putting out meaningful work before the pandemic, but BLM as an evolving movement gave them a real chance to tell stories that might have been deemed too complicated just a few years earlier. Through their images, the photographers are still shaping the legacy of the movement, hopefully one that moves us all closer toward a world in which our identities are shaped by stories told through a love of the self rather than the uninformed gaze of others.

Ultimately, true representation means allowing historically disrespected people to embody the full beauty and complexity of the human condition. This isn’t, Wee believes, just about being seen but about making us feel whole.

“‘Being seen’ is such a buzzy thing to say, and I feel cynical about it now,” he says. “What’s important is to give people agency, to give people tools that allow them to self-actualize — and not just give them a moment.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing

All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This tiny Park Slope restaurant is the toughest reservation in NYC

At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Carlos Sevilla and his date, Kriti Shrestha, finally secured a table for two at Masalawala & Sons. It was no easy feat. They’d been trying to snag one since September, when the Indian restaurant — with its Bengali dinner party atmosphere — first opened in a former Park Slope bakery and promptly became one of the city’s hottest restaurants.  “When it first was about to open, reservations were a month in advance — it was slim pickings,” Park Sloper Sevilla, 37, told The Post. He found himself constantly reloading restaurant reservation site Resy — to no avail....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woonsocket Call

MinkeeBlue, Philadelphia-based Black-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches in Macy's Herald Square

MinkeeBlue CEO Sherrill Mosee Scores Coveted Shelf Space for Product Line at Macy's Flagship NYC Store and 9 Additional Locations Nationwide and Online. PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue, set out to solve a problem she calls the 'overload bag syndrome.' Like many women, Mosee carried two or three bags to work—a purse, laptop bag, lunch bag, and sometimes shoes in her purse. She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose role changed throughout the day—from an executive to fitness enthusiast, daily commuter, and mom. MinkeeBlue is her solution!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Racism and the lack of diversity in the appraisal business

Claims about racial bias in appraisals are not new but there are now reports the pandemic has made the situation worse. Recently, researchers digging through millions of appraisals from the Federal Housing Finance Agency found, yet again, evidence of systematic racial bias from appraisers. Higher property values were given to people when they were white, and lower property values were given when the owners were people of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman, 19, charged with hate crime for ‘Asian pig’ subway attack

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a vile attack on a subway rider who was punched, kicked and called an “Asian pig” during a fight over seats, police said. Dream Commisso of Manhattan was nabbed Tuesday night in East Harlem and booked on charges of assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment. According to police, Commisso, another woman and a man were aboard a shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 when they approached a seated couple and demanded that they give up their seats. The 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, apparently refused to get up, triggering a hateful turn. Police said the trio of suspects spewed anti-Asian abuse at the straphanger, and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut. The suspects fled the train at Times Square. Two remain at large and are being sought by cops. Previous 1 of 3 Next The male victim refused medical attention for his minor injury. Commisso is being represented by a public defender. She is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities

A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem's Dapper Dan teams up with Gap for Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK -- Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan teamed up with Gap for this Giving Tuesday, donating thousands of dollars to a nonprofit that helps young people.This donation of $100,000 will fund fashion programming for the Brotherhood Sister Sol kids for the next year with Dapper Dan lending a hand to open opportunities.To celebrate the launch of his new line of hoodies by the Gap brand, the Dap Man decided to give back in a bigger way to his hometown, curating a collection for the culture."After Trayvon Martin, I was so preoccupied with how people of color are stigmatized in...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC

There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

216K+
Followers
12K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy