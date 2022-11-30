Mitsubishi Electric to Launch Contact Image Sensor in New KD-CXF Series

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that its new KD-CXF series of contact image sensors (CISs) equipped with the industry’s deepest depth of field will launch this December beginning with the KD6R1064CXF-NL model. CISs are widely used in manufacturing to inspect product surfaces for scratches, dirt, miscoloring or mispositioning of printed labels, plastic film, etc. Mitsubishi Electric’s CIS lineup comprises compactly designed models for space-saving installations that eliminate the need to change production line layouts at points where inspections are most required, thus significantly minimizing installation costs. Also, the image sensor, lens, etc. are built into the CIS unit, eliminating the need for complicated installations and optical adjustments, thereby minimizing maintenance and servicing costs.

Until now, the limitation of a shallow depth of field has made it difficult for CIS units to clearly focus on and accurately inspect objects that have significant surface irregularities or if they are subjected to strong vibration while moving down a production line. The company’s existing CIS models are only used to inspect objects with flat surfaces, such as paper and film, and objects not subjected to vibration during inspection.

