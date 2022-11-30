Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Most of Central Alabama Dry at The Midday Report
As of 12:40 pm, a line of light showers continue to push southward across Central Alabama and currently stretches from Opelika to Montgomery to Camden. Other than the line, nearly all of the rest of the area is rain-free. Temperatures are ranging from the lower 60s in parts of the...
ABC 33/40 News
Central Alabama storm shelter locations
A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
alabamawx.com
Dry Today; Showers Return Tomorrow
WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: We project a high in the mid 60s over North Alabama today, with low 70s for the southern counties of the state. The average high for Birmingham on December 2 is 60. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front. We note a few showers on...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. EMA advises having multiple severe weather alerts for overnight storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday night’s weather expected to last into early morning hours, the Jefferson County EMA urges you to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place. Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said the first step is having multiple ways to get alerts...
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Tomorrow; Showers Over The Weekend
COLD START: Temperatures are in the 28-32 degree range over much of North Alabama early this morning… we see upper 30s down to the Gulf Coast. Today will be sunny with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… temperatures reach the 60s over the southern counties. Dry weather continues tomorrow with a partly sunny sky.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
Weather Alert Through 6 AM; Tornado Watch In Effect
A new tornado watch is in place for most of West and Central Alabama until 6 am Wednesday.
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Search underway for 56-year-old woman missing in St. Clair County
A search is underway for a 56-year-old woman missing in St. Clair County. Catherine Ann McCann is listed as missing and endangered because she has a medical condition and could require medical assistance, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. McCann was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project
Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage and its ability to process...
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
Person injured in partial building collapse at Carraway Hospital demolition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured during a partial building collapse at a demolition site of the former Carraway Hospital Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a partial building collapse at the location of the hospital at 25 Street North and Walnut Hill Circle. A person was […]
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South.
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
wbrc.com
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
alabamawx.com
Freezing Temps Late Tonight; Showers By The Weekend
DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon… temperatures range from the upper 40s over the Tennessee Valley to the 60s over the southern third of the state. Tonight will be clear cold… look for a low in the 27-32 degree range over the northern counties.
Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama
The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
