Saint Clair County, AL

alabamawx.com

Most of Central Alabama Dry at The Midday Report

As of 12:40 pm, a line of light showers continue to push southward across Central Alabama and currently stretches from Opelika to Montgomery to Camden. Other than the line, nearly all of the rest of the area is rain-free. Temperatures are ranging from the lower 60s in parts of the...
CAMDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama storm shelter locations

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dry Today; Showers Return Tomorrow

WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: We project a high in the mid 60s over North Alabama today, with low 70s for the southern counties of the state. The average high for Birmingham on December 2 is 60. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front. We note a few showers on...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dry Through Tomorrow; Showers Over The Weekend

COLD START: Temperatures are in the 28-32 degree range over much of North Alabama early this morning… we see upper 30s down to the Gulf Coast. Today will be sunny with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… temperatures reach the 60s over the southern counties. Dry weather continues tomorrow with a partly sunny sky.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Freezing Temps Late Tonight; Showers By The Weekend

DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon… temperatures range from the upper 40s over the Tennessee Valley to the 60s over the southern third of the state. Tonight will be clear cold… look for a low in the 27-32 degree range over the northern counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama

The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
ALABAMA STATE

