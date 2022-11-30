Read full article on original website
Pharmaceutical company expands its facility in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Company announced Wednesday morning, on Nov. 30, 2022, that they broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion to their Myerstown manufacturing facility. The $43.6 million expansion of the Myerstown facility will increase the size of production areas, which is expected to streamline Bayer’s...
International HVAC manufacturer relocates US operations to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1. The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its...
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
‘Clinic for Special Children’ constructing new Lancaster County facility
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County. The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Verizon also confirmed they are experiencing an outage due to the fiber cut. Both companies say they have crews on site to begin repairs as soon as the area is safe to work in.
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 2 that the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold. One of those winning tickets was sold in Lancaster County.
Grateful family surprises doctor with research funding
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pediatric neurosurgeon at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital was surprised by a patient and his family after they secretly organized a donation that will go towards important research about a complex illness. Dr. Elias Rizk helped 12-year-old Coltin Kenning battle against hydrocephalus, which...
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
Cumberland County fire department receives donation
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Lancaster County woman facing charges for double fatal Route 30 crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city woman is facing charges after a preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday in regard to an August 2021 Route 30 crash that killed two people and severely injured two others. Whitney Webb faces a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury...
Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County certifies election after being sued
The elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., certified their vote canvass on Wednesday after being sued for missing a state deadline earlier in the week. Board members on Monday had voted to defy the state certification deadline in a 2-2 vote, with one abstention, after polling places in the county experienced paper shortages on Election Day.
One dead after crash in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.
Harrisburg intersection to be named after councilwoman
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midtown Harrisburg intersection will be named after a former trailblazing councilwoman. According to the city, the intersection of 6th Street and Harris Street will be named after Judith C. Hill. Hill was Harrisburg’s first Black woman to serve on the city council. Harrisburg...
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
State Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for an 86-year-old man from West Manchester Township, York County. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
Train derailment causes road closures, widespread internet outages in Midstate
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A train derailment caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County Friday morning. According to the Susquenita School District, they were made aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. The district said that its transportation team would do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
