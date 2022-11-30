Bunkie mom finds intoxicated intruder in daughter’s bed

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman awakened before dawn Tuesday by barking dogs found an unknown male intruder in bed with her 7-year-old daughter, authorities said.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 29 south of Bunkie.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat, deputies responded “immediately.”

Jeffrey L. Brant, 61, of Ville Platte was located inside the home and taken into custody.

The child was on the opposite end of the bed and not harmed. A 4-year-old also asleep in the room was also not harmed, Dauzat said.

Police said Brant entered the residence through an unlocked door and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and booked on home invasion, criminal trespass and indecent behavior with juveniles.

No bond has been set, Dauzat said.

