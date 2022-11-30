ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.H. couple recovers thrown away wedding rings after digging through transfer station trash

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Love will make you do crazy things. Like digging through mounds of trash after accidentally throwing out your wedding rings.

The husband and wife originally removed the rings in order to clean them, accidentally tossing them out in a napkin.

The Windham general services director says the husband and workers looked at video from the day the man dropped off his trash, using pink bags dropped off at the same time as a sort of marker.

Eventually, they spotted celery that was thrown out with the rings. That’s when they knew they were close.

“At the very end there were some sort of carrot peels,” said Dennis Senibaldi, a worker at the Windham transfer station. “With my gloves on I kinda just moved it off and underneath that was the very last napkin stuck in the corner of the bag. Opened it up and that was his rings.”

“He jumped and gave me a big hug. I don’t think I’ve seen anybody that excited in a longtime.”

