NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs
Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
Warren County Commissioners award four Historic Preservation Grants
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Four projects to refurbish historic structures throughout Warren County have been awarded grants totaling more than a half million dollars. The Warren County Board of County Commissioners awarded four grants totaling $541,976 that were recommended by the 12-member Municipal and Charitable Conservancy Trust Fund Committee (MCCTFC).
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Exit On I-287 Central Jersey: NJSP
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed for a couple of hours,...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
The best part of New Jersey is out of the way
Everyone who lives in the great Garden State has a certain pride in their little corner of Jersey. They have the best pizza there, the best delis, the best people and the most convenient spot to live in. For the most part, we all live in our own little bubble...
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Is Linden, NJ full of undesirable stoners? (Opinion)
Well there's a headline I never guessed I'd write. I grew up next door to this Union County city of 43,000 people. Being from Rahway it's where we often hung out as teenagers. It's where my mom has lived for the past 30+ years. And, according to a lawsuit filed...
N.J. to spend $25M to upgrade key Revolutionary War sites across the state
More battles and skirmishes in the War of Independence took place in New Jersey than any other state. Trenton, Princeton, Springfield, and Monmouth were all key battlegrounds, and Morristown served as the Continental Army’s winter encampment. Gen. George Washington’s hasty retreat from Fort Lee through New Jersey and across...
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Senator Bucco: Morris County mayors are right to be upset about spiking health care premiums
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Morris County mayors are right to be upset about the looming impact of massive health insurance premium increases imposed on local governments that will squeeze budgets and drive up property taxes. “The Murphy administration never hinted to mayors, legislators, or...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
First refill store in Hunterdon County opens in Frenchtown
Eco Loka, Hunterdon County’s first refill store, opened the first weekend of November in Frenchtown, N.J. Refill shops – stores designed to help people reduce the volume of packaging that ends up in landfills, incinerators and oceans – have been springing up all around the country. It...
