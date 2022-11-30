For the second time in the program's history, the North Carolina Tar Heels will compete for an ACC football title when they meet the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. The No. 23-ranked Tar Heels (9-3) finished the regular season on a two-game skid but still did enough to emerge from the Coastal Division to face Clemson (10-2), the Atlantic Division winner and a program that has captured six of the last seven ACC titles. UNC's previous appearance came in 2015 when the Tar Heels fell 45-37 to the Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO